Endeavour Silver’s (EXK) Buy Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.48.

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $693.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

