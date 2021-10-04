Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

UEC opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $702.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.42. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,220 shares of company stock worth $335,272. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,458 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 40.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,962 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 757,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

