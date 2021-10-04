Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2022 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $437.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $404.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.27 and its 200-day moving average is $377.29. Generac has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 110.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth $1,522,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Generac by 78.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Generac by 1,002.7% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

