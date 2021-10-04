Constellation Brands (STZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STZ stock opened at $213.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.80. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.04.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.