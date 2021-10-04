Resources Connection (RGP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 6th. Analysts expect Resources Connection to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGP opened at $16.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Resources Connection stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 112.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Resources Connection worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

