Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $77.19 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0966 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.10 or 0.00641278 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001107 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.84 or 0.01005255 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,109,814,703 coins and its circulating supply is 11,818,347,550 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

