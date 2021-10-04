MAX Exchange Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $50,469.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000842 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $728,586.80 and approximately $50,469.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,605.53 or 1.00045144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00077651 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.58 or 0.00360584 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.70 or 0.00659253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00244963 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003803 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00054169 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

