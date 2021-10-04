Veil Reaches One Day Volume of $1,255.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Veil has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Veil has a market cap of $1.20 million and $1,255.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,605.53 or 1.00045144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00077651 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.58 or 0.00360584 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.70 or 0.00659253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00244963 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003803 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00054169 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

