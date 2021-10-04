Analyzing Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) & European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Verb Technology and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -402.38% -252.44% -102.47% European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verb Technology and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 European Wax Center 0 2 8 0 2.80

Verb Technology currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.13%. European Wax Center has a consensus price target of $29.78, indicating a potential downside of 0.97%. Given Verb Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Verb Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Verb Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verb Technology and European Wax Center’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $9.97 million 13.23 -$24.96 million ($0.80) -2.44 European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

European Wax Center has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verb Technology.

Summary

Verb Technology beats European Wax Center on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Co., Inc. engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. The firm’s applications are available in both mobile and desktop versions and offer fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The company was founded by Rory J. Cutaia on November 27, 2012 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas.

