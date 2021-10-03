PAX Gold Price Down 0% Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for about $1,765.47 or 0.03700078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $319.38 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.99 or 0.08940691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.71 or 0.00292800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00115950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 180,902 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAXGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.