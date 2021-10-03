Ceres Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $143.15 or 0.00300022 BTC on major exchanges. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $128,839.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00101885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00140125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,632.22 or 0.99827937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.52 or 0.07070242 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 10,552 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CERESUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.