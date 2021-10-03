ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Down 8.3% This Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00065300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00101986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00140241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,712.60 or 1.00032212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.69 or 0.07094106 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

