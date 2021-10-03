RED Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. RED has a market capitalization of $442,955.82 and approximately $1,606.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.00352131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000923 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000104 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

