DeepOnion (ONION) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $702.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $702.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000840 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026369 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00022160 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,568,935 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.