SparkPoint Price Up 15.6% Over Last Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $33.72 million and $473,157.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,714.01 or 0.43354868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00288546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00115904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

