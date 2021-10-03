Crown Price Hits $0.0589 on Top Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $3,124.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.25 or 0.01169250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.00446276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00298770 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046762 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003578 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,137,215 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

