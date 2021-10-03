SakeToken Trading Up 110.6% Over Last Week (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for $0.0820 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SakeToken has traded 110.6% higher against the US dollar. SakeToken has a total market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $67,014.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SakeToken Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 135,997,643 coins and its circulating supply is 101,575,703 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

