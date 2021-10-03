-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09.

ENLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ENLV stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 114,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

