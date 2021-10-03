FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) versus Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Critical Review

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Iota Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $2.39 billion 9.22 $704.22 million $10.70 24.93 Iota Communications $2.31 million 11.72 -$56.78 million N/A N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 31.43% 29.53% 8.26% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iota Communications has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iota Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies and Iota Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $315.89, indicating a potential upside of 18.44%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Iota Communications on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F. Clarke in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc. is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline. The ICS segment focuses on the commercialization of such technologies with applications based on data analytics and operations optimization within the IoT value chain. The Iota Communications segment operates activities related to running the company. Iota Communications was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.

