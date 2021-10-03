ACENT Price Tops $0.0782 on Exchanges (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. ACENT has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,683.71 or 0.43151744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.00278180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00116099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

