Bunicorn (BUNI) Tops One Day Volume of $1.88 Million

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00102325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00141451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.03 or 0.99834174 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.58 or 0.07054871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

