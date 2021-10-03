Polar Price Reaches $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (POLARV3)

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Polar has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Polar has a market capitalization of $479,406.80 and $19,093.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00102325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00141451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.03 or 0.99834174 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.58 or 0.07054871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polar Coin Profile

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Buying and Selling Polar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using US dollars.

