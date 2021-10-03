Short Interest in Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Grows By 100.0%

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$37.75 on Friday. 47 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12.

About Lundin Energy AB (publ)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

