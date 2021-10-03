Short Interest in Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Grows By 100.0%

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$37.75 on Friday. 47 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12.
About Lundin Energy AB (publ)
