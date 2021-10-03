Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 95.9% in September

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the August 31st total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of HLDCY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.86. 229,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,759. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79. Henderson Land Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.