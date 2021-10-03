Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report sales of $8.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.77 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.

NYSE SAP traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $135.95. 488,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average of $140.70. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $159.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 99.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at $282,000. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

