Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post $7.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the highest is $9.50 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $1.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 478.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $25.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,155. The firm has a market cap of $591.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

