YAM V3 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.95 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,026.75 or 0.43845430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00280417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00116629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,931,136 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,338 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

