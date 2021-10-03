Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Update

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Condor Hospitality Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of CDOR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.03. 34,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 53.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.