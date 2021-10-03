Short Interest in Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Increases By 116.5%

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 116.5% from the August 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HKHHF traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.98. 5,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490. Heineken has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $105.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.43.
About Heineken
