Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce $162.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.86 million and the highest is $171.77 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $143.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $637.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $566.54 million to $682.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $823.15 million, with estimates ranging from $692.85 million to $998.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.05. 840,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,674. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,187 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after buying an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,855,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,647,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.