Band Protocol (BAND) Market Capitalization Achieves $295.50 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $295.50 million and approximately $41.79 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $8.40 or 0.00017471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,289.35 or 0.44297176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00285489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00117387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.