Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to post $14.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.56 million and the lowest is $13.90 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48,900%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $51.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $215.38 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUPH. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $489,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

