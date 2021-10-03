hybrix (HY) Price Tops $1.58 on Exchanges

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, hybrix has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One hybrix coin can currently be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00003295 BTC on exchanges. hybrix has a market cap of $3.67 million and $2,989.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00103775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00143087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,997.75 or 0.99869878 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.16 or 0.07087263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

About hybrix

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,089 coins. hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

hybrix Coin Trading

