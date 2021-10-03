$652.28 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post $652.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $653.30 million and the lowest is $650.92 million. Waters posted sales of $593.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

NYSE:WAT traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.70. 461,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $192.54 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.