$51.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce $51.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.86 billion and the highest is $53.31 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $38.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $205.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.55 billion to $209.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $239.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.83 billion to $246.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet stock traded up $57.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,730.86. 1,767,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,012. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,784.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,495.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,433.23 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.