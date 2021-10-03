Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,287 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,467 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,406,000 after acquiring an additional 902,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.35. 1,355,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $178.35 and a 12 month high of $280.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

