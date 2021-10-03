Databroker Price Hits $0.0440 on Major Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $3,211.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Databroker has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,289.35 or 0.44297176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00285489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00117387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,225,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

