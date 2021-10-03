Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the August 31st total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.7 days.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Newcrest Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Newcrest Mining stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

