Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Short Interest Update

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,600. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nexien BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Nexien BioPharma Company Profile

Nexien BioPharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of Food and Drug Administration-compliant cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders and medical conditions. It also invests in companies with technologies or medications focused on cannabinoid-based research.

