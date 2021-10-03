Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Update

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,666,100 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the August 31st total of 686,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS LRTNF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,103. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Pure Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

LRTNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised Pure Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.80.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

