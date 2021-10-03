e-Money Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002566 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $24.43 million and approximately $288,878.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00066600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00104428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00143282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,312.65 or 1.00247177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.34 or 0.07095028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002554 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

