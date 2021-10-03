Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.57. Agenus reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGEN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. 3,189,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,799. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.79.

In other Agenus news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 190.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

