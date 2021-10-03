Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Decreases By 46.0%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the August 31st total of 200,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 88,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,694. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.21. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 135.11% and a negative net margin of 18.57%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $98,400. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

