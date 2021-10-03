WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will report sales of $252.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.00 million and the highest is $288.50 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $288.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $733.63 million, with estimates ranging from $710.30 million to $768.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%.

WOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOW traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 505,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,285. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.