SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $577.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to report $577.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $574.40 million and the highest is $580.80 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $522.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.57. 429,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 138.99 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.52. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

