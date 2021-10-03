$866.30 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report $866.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $872.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $859.80 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $733.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

VMI stock traded up $3.84 on Friday, reaching $238.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,314. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $120.26 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $541,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $274,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

