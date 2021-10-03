Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Up 108.7% in September

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NQP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,561. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

