Short Interest in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Expands By 93.8%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,300. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Get Live Oak Mobility Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) by 241.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.20% of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.