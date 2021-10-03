Verasity Reaches Market Cap of $174.06 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $174.06 million and $62.45 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00104466 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

