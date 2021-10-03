Mirrored iShares Silver Trust One Day Trading Volume Reaches $57,660.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.45 or 0.00044540 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $26.67 million and approximately $57,660.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00066627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00104250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00143112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,058.19 or 0.99794504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.58 or 0.07105030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,243,599 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars.

